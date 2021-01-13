David Gilmour introducing two signature model Martin acoustic guitars during virtual NAMM event

Polly Samson/Courtesy C.F. Martin & Co.

Two Martin signature acoustic guitars inspired by a 1969 D-35 model long owned by Pink Floyd singer/guitarist David Gilmour will be introduced during the NAMM music-equipment trade conference’s virtual Believe in Music Week event, which runs from January 18 to January 24.

Gilmour collaborated with C. F. Martin & Co. on new six-string and 12-string versions of the D-35, based on a six-string model he purchased in New York City during the early 1970s and used regularly until he sold it via a 2019 Christie’s auction.

Both new models feature a special head stamp, a fingerboard inlay boasting a specially created pattern with abalone dot inlays, and sinker mahogany on the back, sides, neck and neck block. Every guitar also features a custom internal paper label individually signed by Gilmour.

The six-string version’s top is made of Adirondack spruce, while the 12-string’s top is Carpathian spruce.

Martin is producing a total of 250 signature Gilmour guitars, split between the two models. The instruments will be sold at select Martin retailers, and are priced at $5,499. Proceeds from sales of the guitars will benefit the David Gilmour Charitable Foundation, which supports various charities. For more information, visit MartinGuitar.com/Gilmour.

“He is one of my all-time favorite guitar players, and having the chance to collaborate with him on an instrument was truly a bucket list moment for me,” says Martin Guitar executive Fred Greene of Gilmour, adding that the company “shares David’s hope for a more sustainable world that we can leave in good conscience for generations to come.”

In other news, Gilmour and his family members will take part in a new installment of their “Von Trapped Family” livestreamed events this Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET at David’s Facebook page.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.