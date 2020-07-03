David Gilmour releases new song, "Yes, I Have Ghosts," and companion video

David Gilmour Music Ltd./Columbia Records

Longtime Pink Floyd singer/guitarist David Gilmour has released his new solo song “Yes, I Have Ghosts” as a digital single and via streaming services. The track previously was only available as part of the audiobook version of A Theatre for Dreamers — the new novel by his wife, Polly Samson — which was released on June 25.

“Yes, I Have Ghosts,” which is Gilmour’s first new song in five years, features lyrics by Samson and was inspired by a character from her novel.

The track features David on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, and his daughter Romany on backing vocals and harp. The tune also features John McCusker on fiddle, while Damon Iddins contributed string quartet sampling.

“I was working on this song just as we went into lockdown and had to cancel a session with backing singers,” Gilmour explains. “[B]ut, as it turned out, the solution was right here and I couldn’t be happier with the way Romany’s voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation.”

A companion video for “Yes, I Have Ghosts,” which premiered Friday on Gilmour’s official YouTube channel, features footage of David and Polly on the Greek island of Hydra (pr: EE-drah), where A Theatre for Dreamers is set.

As previously reported, the novel, which takes place in 1960, focuses on a circle of artists and writers who lived on Hydra, including the real-life Canadian singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen. Cohen’s music is a clear influence on “Yes, I Have Ghosts.”

The A Theatre for Dreamers audiobook was produced by Gilmour and, in addition to “Yes, I Have Ghosts,” features additional original music composed by David to accompany his wife’s narration.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.