David Gilmour to release new song as part of audiobook edition of wife Polly Samson's new novel

Gus Stewart/Redferns

A new song by Pink Floyd singer/guitarist David Gilmour called “Yes, I Have Ghosts” will premiere as part of the audiobook version of his wife Polly Samson‘s recently published novel, A Theatre for Dreamers, which will be released on June 25.

The audiobook, which Gilmour produced and Samson narrates, also features additional original music by David throughout. “Yes, I Have Ghosts,” Gilmour’s first new song in five years, was co-written with Samson and was inspired by a character from the novel. The tune will get its official release a week after the audiobook’s publication. You can pre-order the audiobook at Amazon.co.uk.

“Polly’s vivid and poetic writing, coupled with her very natural narration voice, made joining forces to produce the audio version of A Theatre for Dreamers a fantastic and fulfilling experience,” Gilmour says. “The audiobook format has so much untapped potential, and I am surprised more musicians have not creatively collaborated with authors, narrators, and audiobook producers in this way before.”

David also reveals that his daughter, Romany, contributed harp and vocals to the project, which was recorded at his U.K. home studio during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“[David and I] wanted to explore the creative possibilities of the [audiobook] format and produce something new, refreshing and innovative,” adds Samson. “[W]e were able to bring together the worlds of literature and music to enhance the listening experience and connect with audiences in a way which I don’t think has been done before.”

As previously reported, Gilmour, Samson and their family members have been promoting A Theatre for Dreamers with a series of at-home streaming events, during which David has performed some of the music he composed for the audiobook, as well as select songs by Leonard Cohen, who appears as a character in the book.

By Matt Friedlander

