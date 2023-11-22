David Lee Roth accepts Sammy Hagar’s invite to join him on tour

KMazur/WireImage

In a recent interview, Sammy Hagar invited both David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen to join him on his upcoming The Best of All World Tour, where he plans to focus mostly on Van Halen tunes. In news that’s bound to excite the band’s fans, it seems Roth has accepted.

While speaking to Howard Stern, Hagar offered up an open invitation to both musicians: “If Alex Van Halen wants to jump out, if David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us, come on motherf*****, you are welcome.” He added, “This is about Van Halen.”

Well, Roth has seemingly responded Hagar, sharing in a statement to the Van Halen News Desk website, “I’m ready to go. Let’s do this.”

The site does add, though, that they have it on good authority that Hagar hasn’t actually called Roth directly with the invite.

The Best of All Worlds Tour, featuring special guest Loverboy, kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Meanwhile, Hagar’s tour will feature Joe Satriani on guitar, and Journey‘s Neal Schon has some definite opinions about Satriani trying to fill Eddie Van Halen‘s shoes. In a response to a Guitarist magazine post, Schon wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Ed can be emulated… but the soul-tone-fire and fury is owned by him alone on VH material. Do your own thing Joe.”

