David Lee Roth adds four shows to Las Vegas residency he announced would be his final concerts

David Lee Roth apparently won’t be jumping into retirement quite as early as he initially planned.

Back in October, the 67-year-old founding Van Halen frontman shocked fans when he announced that he’d retire after the five-show Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues that he’d recently scheduled for New Year’s Eve and early January 2022, but he’s now extended the engagement for four more performances.

The new concerts, which were added because of “popular demand,” are scheduled for January 14, 15, 21 and 22. Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. PT, while a Ticketmaster pre-sale begins on Tuesday, December 7, at 10 a.m. PT, and a Roth fan pre-sale starts on Wednesday.

The previously announced concerts for the “David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas” residency are scheduled for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and January 5, 7 and 8.

Roth discussed his decision to add dates to the residency in a video message released on Monday that’s been transcribed by Blabbermouth.net.

“I had no idea how many of you wanted to pay to see me go,” the singer said with a laugh. “So I’m putting more tickets on sale, instead of doing the wrong thing and p***ing more people off.”

He added, “Just when I get out, they drag me back in…Look, I’m vulnerable. I feel sensitive. If I sound that way to you, I’m in the middle of my first retirement. And I’m gonna extend my world goodbye tour of Las Vegas at the House Of Blues for two more weekends — like any good f***ing barbecue. Just like you would, if you could.”

