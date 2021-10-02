David Lee Roth announces he’s retiring after his forthcoming Las Vegas residency

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

David Lee Roth is retiring.

The Van Halen frontman dropped the bombshell news during a phone interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published Friday.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth said. “This is the first, and only, official announcement.”

Roth said his recently announced five-show solo Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues — taking place on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and January 5, 7 and 8 — will be his final concerts.

“I’m not going to explain the statement,” Diamond Dave declared. “The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows.”

During the conversation, Roth also revealed that he talks frequently with Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen, and that his longtime band mate was aware of his plans to retire.

“Al and I have been talking, and I can’t speak for him just yet, but he knows what I am about to say,” Roth said, adding, “We speak to each other constantly, two or three times a day. We laugh like pirates.”

He also suggested that the 2020 death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen was a factor in his decision.

“[I’ve been thinking about] the departure of my beloved classmate recently,” said Dave, noting, “I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter.”

The 66-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also admitted that he thought he might have been the first Van Halen member to pass away.

Roth finished the interview by saying, “I’ve given you all I’ve got to give. It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty.”

Tickets for the Vegas concerts are on sale now at HouseofBlues.com and Ticketmaster.com.

