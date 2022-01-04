David Lee Roth cancels remaining Las Vegas residency shows

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

After canceling the first two shows of his nine-date Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues scheduled for New Year’s Eve and in January, David Lee Roth‘s entire run of performances at the venue has now been nixed.

According to a statement shared by the House of Blues with ABC Las Vegas affiliate KTNV a few days ago, the founding Van Halen frontman’s concerts on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day were canceled “[d]ue to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows.” However, no reason for the cancellation of the remaining shows — scheduled for January 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 — has been announced.

The House of Blues website lists all of Roth’s upcoming gigs as canceled, and reports that refunds will be available “at point of purchase.” For more information, visit LiveNationEntertainment.com/ticketrefund.

For Roth’s part, he posted the image of a new painting on his official website and social media pages that includes the caption, “A funny thing happened on the way to Las Vegas…” The painting appears to be of a dirt road stretching out into a barren desert landscape.

As previously reported, Roth announced in an October 2021 interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the House of Blues shows would be his farewell performances.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth said in the interview.

According to KTNV, Nevada governor Steve Sisolak announced on Monday that the state has had an “alarming” surge of COVID-19 cases following the holidays. Last Thursday, the Southern Nevada region recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

