David Lee Roth does his best Napoleon Dynamite in new dance video

David Lee Roth is channeling Napoleon Dynamite for his latest video.

The former Van Halen frontman just posted a video of him dancing to Jamiroquai’s “Canned Heat,” the same song featured in Jon Heder’s climactic dance scene in the 2004 indie hit.

Roth, dressed in overalls and a cap, shows off his best moves in the clip, slipping and sliding across the dance floor. Adding to his Napoleon Dynamite salute, he captioned the video “Vote for Pedro,” the line also made famous in the movie.

This is far from the first bizarre video Roth has shared. In May he posted a video of him dancing to Annie Lennox’s “Little Bird,” prancing around with a flag, a cane, a sword, a trombone, bullhorns and cymbals.

