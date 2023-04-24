David Lee Roth posts dancing video to “She’s Looking Good”

Paul Bergen/Redferns

David Lee Roth is showing off his dancing moves. The former Van Halen frontman posted a new video of him dancing to his cover of Wilson Pickett‘s “She’s Looking Good,” which appeared on his 2003 album, Diamond Dave.

The clip has Roth, dressed in a checkered suit, dancing and shaking his hips with a huge smile on his face.

This certainly isn’t the first somewhat bizarre video Roth has released. Last month he posted a video, soundtracked to Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places,” that featured him, a mannequin, a statue of a dog and what appears to be a fast-food burger.

