David Lee Roth premieres new live version of Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Earlier this month, David Lee Roth debuted a new solo version of Van Halen‘s classic 1984 hit “Panama” recorded live in the studio and now he’s premiered an updated rendition of another well-known tune by his old band from the same session.

You can check out Roth’s live in-studio version of “Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love,” a song that appeared on Van Halen’s self-titled 1978 debut album, at Diamond Dave’s official YouTube channel.

Accompanying the clip is an archival photo of shirtless Roth chained to a fence.

Like his new version of “Panama,” Roth recorded “Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love” in May of this year at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles with the current members of his solo backing band — guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler and drummer Francis Valentino.

According to the reliable Van Halen News Desk fan site, Roth recorded 14 songs on May 3 during a two-hour session at the studio.

In other Van Halen-related news, a ceremony marking the opening of a new performance stage named after the band in Eddie and Alex Van Halen‘s hometown of Pasadena, California, which was supposed to take place this past Saturday, September 10, was postponed to this Saturday, September 17, because of bad weather, Pasadena Now reports.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday that will celebrate the opening of the stage and the park where its located, Playhouse Village Park. A two-hour community celebration will follow.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena from the Netherlands in 1962, and the siblings formed their famous namesake band in the city in 1972. Eddie died in October 2020 from complications of cancer at age 65.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.