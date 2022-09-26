David Lee Roth premieres new live version of Van Halen’s “Dance the Night Away”

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

David Lee Roth has posted the third in a series of new, live-in-the-studio solo versions of classic Van Halen songs at his official YouTube channel.

The latest installment of the “Roth Lives!” series is a joyous rendition of Van Halen’s 1979 hit “Dance the Night Away,” which originally appeared n the band’s sophomore album, Van Halen II, and reached #15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Roth’s updated version of the song includes a little guitar riff near the end nicked from the Them classic “Gloria.”

Accompanying the YouTube clip is a poster-like image of a vintage pinup model controlling two small Diamond Daves on puppet strings.

Earlier this month, Diamond Dave debuted new renditions of the Van Halen tunes “Panama” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love” on his YouTube channel. All three tracks were recorded in May of this year at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles with the current members of his solo backing band — guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler and drummer Francis Valentino.

None of the new tracks have been made available as digital downloads or via major streaming services.

