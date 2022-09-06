David Lee Roth premieres new live version of Van Halen’s “Panama”

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

David Lee Roth has debuted the latest in a series of solo recordings, a new version of Van Halen‘s classic hit “Panama” that was recorded live in a studio.

The track was posted on Diamond Dave‘s official YouTube channel along with a caption that reads, “Roth Lives! … David Lee Roth Studio Live.” The clip features an archival photo of the Van Halen frontman standing with his arms crossed as a scantily clad woman peers out of a window behind him.

According to the reliable Van Halen News Desk fan site, “Panama” was one of 14 songs that Roth recorded on May 2 of this year during a two-hour session at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

Accompanying Roth at the session were the current members of his solo backing band — guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler and drummer Francis Valentino.

Prior to the new rendition of “Panama,” Dave debuted a previously unreleased solo song in July called “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway.” That song, which pays homage to his early days in Van Halen, was recorded years ago with current Rob Zombie and former David Lee Roth Band guitarist John 5.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.