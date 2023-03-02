David Lee Roth releases solo recording of Van Halen’s “Unchained”

Paul Bergen/Redferns

David Lee Roth is once again sharing his solo take on a Van Halen classic. This time it’s the track “Unchained,” which originally appeared on the band’s fourth album, Fair Warning.

This is the sixth time Roth has shared a solo version of a Van Halen song. Previous releases include “Everybody Wants Some!!,” “You Really Got Me,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Panama” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love.”

All the tunes were recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles in May 2022. They feature Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass and Francis Valentino on drums.

