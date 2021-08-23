David Lee Roth responds to Gene Simmons’ insulting comments by posting middle-finger pics

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

David Lee Roth has offered a very pointed response to insulting comments that Gene Simmons made about him in a recent interview with Rolling Stone regarding why the founding Van Halen frontman wasn’t serving as KISS‘ opening act on the 2021 U.S. leg of the band’s farewell tour.

On his Instagram account on Friday, Roth posted a photo — 18 times — featuring the caption “Roth to Simmons” that shows a young boy wearing sunglasses while giving the middle finger and sticking out his tongue. He also posted the same photo once on his official website and his Facebook and Twitter pages.

As previously reported, Simmons confirmed to Rolling Stone that Roth — who opened the initial 2020 dates on KISS’ End of the Road tour before the trek was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic — was no longer the band’s support act for the newly launched tour leg. While he didn’t give a specific reason, Gene drew some negative comparisons between Dave’s career and that of the late Elvis Presley.

After describing Roth during his heyday as “the ultimate frontman,” Simmons went on tell the magazine, “I don’t know what happened to him…something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don’t want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor.”

The current opening act for KISS in 2021 is rock-portrait painter David Garibaldi.

In other KISS news, the band postponed its show scheduled this past Sunday for the Xfinity Center in Hartford, Connecticut, because of Hurricane Henri. The concert will be rescheduled soon. Fans with tickets are being asked to hold on to them.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.