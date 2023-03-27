David Lee Roth returns to the stage in Las Vegas

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

David Lee Roth made his return to performing last week, taking the stage at a private corporate event in Las Vegas.

According to Consequence, the former Van Halen frontman joined the all-star cover band Royal Machines at a party for Home Depot at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, where he performed the Van Halen classic “Panama.”

Royal Machines is made up of musicians Billy Morrison, Mark McGrath, Donovan Leitch Jr., Chris Chaney and Josh Freese, and they were joined by Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens. The event also featured special appearances by Idol, Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels and Linda Perry.

It’s been a while since we saw Roth onstage. In 2022 he was supposed to headline a residency in Las Vegas, which were to be his last shows before retiring from performing. He wound up canceling them.

