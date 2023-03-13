David Lee Roth shares cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t That Peculiar”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

David Lee Roth has shared another song with his fans. This time he’s dropped a cover of Marvin Gaye’s 1965 tune “Ain’t That Peculiar.”

The track was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the same place Roth recorded a set of Van Halen tracks that he’s been releasing, including “You Really Got Me,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Panama,” “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” as well as the most recent release, “Unchained.”

Released in 1965, Gaye’s tune was produced by Smokey Robinson, and written by Robinson and his Miracles bandmates Bobby Rogers, Pete Moore and Marv Tarplin. The song topped the Billboard Hot R&B singles chart and peaked at eight on the Hot 100.

