David Lee Roth shares video dancing to Annie Lennox’s “Little Bird”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

David Lee Roth continues to baffle fans. The former Van Halen frontman has posted another bizarre dancing video, this time to Annie Lennox’s “Little Bird.”

The clip shows an always smiling Roth in a bright yellow suit prancing around with a flag, a cane, a sword, a trombone, bullhorns and cymbals.

This is far from the first strange video Roth has shared. He previously posted videos of him dancing to his cover of Wilson Pickett‘s “She’s Looking Good” and another featuring Daddy Yankee’s “Con Calma.” There was also another strange clip soundtracked to Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” that featured him, a mannequin, a statue of a dog and what appears to be a fast-food burger.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.