David Lee Roth’s latest video features his take on “Lavender Haze”

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Is David Lee Roth a Swfitie? There’s no way to know for sure, but the former Van Halen frontman has apparently felt inspired by Taylor Swift‘s song “Lavender Haze” and has shared his take on the track.

The rocker posted a video, titled “Lavender Forgiveness,” which has him dancing to the the Midnights song while rapping his own lyrics over the track.

“I took a long trip south on that that whiskey train. I took Jesus Christ’s name in vain. I blew a fortune on cocaine and I caused my own family heartbreak and shame,” he raps, adding the chant “found forgiveness” throughout the song.

Apparently Roth is hoping to grab some attention from big-name stars. Not only did he add a Swift hashtag to his Instagram post, he also tags Foo Fighters, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Queens of the Stone Age, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.