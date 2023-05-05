David Letterman “disappointed” Warren Zevon didn’t get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Barbara Nitke/CBS via Getty Images

Warren Zevon didn’t get chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this week, and David Letterman, who is a huge Zevon fan, has some thoughts on the snub.

In a YouTube chat with his former Late Show colleagues Barbara Gaines and Mary Barclay, the former talk show host says he’s disappointed Zevon wasn’t recognized.

“Warren Zevon was on the ballot for the first time and was not voted in,” he says. “I will say that I’m disappointed. I’m not angry, because I would’ve been surprised had it gone the other way.” He adds, “I think to be angry would’ve been 30 years ago, when he should’ve been inducted.”

But Letterman doesn’t need the Hall of Fame to tell him how great Zevon is. “Warren can do without the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s next year — we’re so long overdue on Warren, but that’s fine. He’s above and beyond the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

