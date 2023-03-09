David Letterman on Bono & The Edge writing a song about him: “I’m still processing it”

Disney+

Bono and The Edge’s upcoming Disney+ special, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, has them touring Dublin with David Letterman. The U2 rockers say it was only right to invite the talk show host to come visit them in their city.

“You know, he had us on his stomping ground” for a week, Bono tells Access Hollywood, referring to their weeklong visit on The Late Show in 2009. “So it was the right thing to return the compliment and host him at home in Dublin.”

The Edge adds, “We thought a stand-up comic like Dave might be able to understand what we are about and unravel the U2 mystery.”

In the special, Bono and The Edge perform a song they wrote about Dave, which he still can’t quite believe.

“I’m still processing it because most songs written about me begin, ‘Hey dumb***,’” Letterman joked. “So this was an unusual experience.”

Bono and The Edge were also asked about how long it took for them to get used to their nicknames, and it sounds like they may still be working on that.

“Nicknames, you don’t choose them, your friends choose them and they’re not necessarily compliments, they’re often slags, as we’d say in Ireland,” Edge says, to which Bono chimed in, “It’s always uncomfortable, is what The Edge is saying, but even his mother used to call him The Edge. In fact, Mrs. Edge used to call him The Edge.”

As for whether Letterman has a nickname, Bono says it’s “Lord,” to which Letterman clarified, “Lord Dips***.”

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming debuts March 17 on Disney+.

