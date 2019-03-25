David Letterman Says He Stayed on Network TV for Too Long

David Letterman was on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and he said he stuck around on network TV 10 years too long.

Ellen said that it’s not true that he stuck around too long. David says that no one had the guts to fire him.

He said that “you want to make sure you have some energy to direct toward other things.”

He turned to Ellen and said that she is nothing but energy and is doing other things while she is still on TV.

He said it took leaving TV to realize there is more to life than asking celebrities about their pet beaver.

When asked who had a pet beaver-it was Martha Stewart.

Do you think David Letterman stuck around too long? Have you watched his Netflix show?