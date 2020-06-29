Dawn Wells (Gilligan’s Island’s Mary Ann) Battling Dementia And A Stalker

This isn’t exactly fun news to start the week off with: DAWN WELLS . . . a.k.a. Mary Ann from “Gilligan’s Island” . . . is battling dementia at an assisted living facility. And now she’s got a problem with a nosy “fan”.

Dawn’s manager recently filed legal documents to protect her from a guy who’s allegedly been trying to take advantage of her.

He says the guy has been writing and calling Dawn since March, telling her he wants to marry her, while extracting personal info from her, like her social security number.

Despite her condition, Dawn has rejected his advances, but he won’t go away, and it’s causing her, quote, “great mental angst.”

Dawn’s manager thinks he’s capable of physically harming her. Luckily a judge agreed, and barred him from coming within 100 yards of her.

