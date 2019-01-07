Day 17: Shutdown May Affect your IRS Tax Refund

A prolonged government shutdown would likely delay billions of dollars in income-tax refunds, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown has hit the two-week mark and is also affecting workers at the IRS.

As a result, the agency may may take your money but not give you a refund.

The partial IRS shutdown comes as the agency implements the massive Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

For tax preparers finding out the details is tough because of the furlough, there’s no one at the IRS to answer your questions.

The individual filing deadline remains the same – April 15th. But tax refunds might be delayed if the shutdown drags out.

According to local tax expert, Lawrence Levy, if the government remains shutdown until the end of the month, it could effect your tax refund.

But for now Lawrence Levy / from Levy & Associates – in Delray Beach says the shutdown only really affects people with a tax problem.

