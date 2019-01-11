Day 21: Trump To Host Roundtable On Border Security Today

Today is daya 21 of the partial government shutdown and President Trump will host a round-table discussion on border security at the White House today.

Attendees will include selected state and local officials.

At a similar event in Texas yesterday, Trump said there is a “tremendous flood” of illegal immigration, drug trafficking and human trafficking at the U.S.-Mexican border.

He also warned about the influx of criminal gangs.

CNN’s Jim Acosta brilliantly made President Trump’s point on how effective a simple wall can be in stopping illegal immigration and drugs at the border.

When I went with President @realDonaldTrump to the border today I never imagined @Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim! https://t.co/7wC4rdEsZ2 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 10, 2019

Trump is still considering whether to declare a national emergency at the border.

An emergency declaration could allow Trump to divert money from the Defense Department for a massive border wall.

Trump’s demand for border wall funding is at the heart of the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government.