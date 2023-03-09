Daylight Saving Time Is Back This Sunday!

Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend, so you’ll likely want to prepare your internal clock.

CNN Health recently talked with experts about the best ways to prepare before we jump ahead an hour.

One expert suggests already moving up the time you go to bed, eat your meals, exercise, and take medications.

It’s also suggested that we expose ourselves to light earlier in the day and darkness earlier in the evening.

How do you deal with Daylight Saving Time? Are there any habits that you work on when time changes?