The popular daytime drama “Days of Our Lives” has been on TV since 1965, but now it seems that the longtime run is coming to an end. NBC has announced that the show will be going on an indefinite hiatus and the entire cast has been released from their contracts. The soap will air its 55th season on NBC, but execs are still deciding on season 56. Are you or a family member a fan of “Days of Our Lives?” Do you still watch soap operas?