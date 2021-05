NBC’s Days of Our Lives has been renewed for Seasons 57 and 58. It celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2020 and aired its 14,000th episode in December. It is NBC’s longest-running series. Guiding Light holds the record as the longest-running soap opera. It aired for 57 years. It is no longer on the air. The current longest-running soap opera still on the air is General Hospital at 55 years. Do you still watch soap operas? If you did, what was your favorite soap? Favorite super couple of all time?