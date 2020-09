A trailer for The Comeback Trail was released on Friday. The movie features Robert De Niro as a movie producer who owes Morgan Freeman a debt. De Niro and Zach Braff hatch a scheme to shoot a fake movie and kill a legendary star played by Tommy Lee Jones to collect the insurance money. Eddie Griffin and Emile Hirsch also star in the film. The Comeback Trail is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 13th. What older movie star has aged the most gracefully?