Dead Brothel Owner Wins Nevada Election In Landslide

A dead man has been elected to the Nevada state assembly.
Famed brothel owner Dennis Hof was running as a “Trump Republican” when he unexpectedly died a month ago.
It was too late to remove his name from the ballot, and the dead candidate,
Hof beat his Democratic opponent by a 70% vote.
The victory over Democrat challenger Lesia Romanov was overwhelming in the right-leaning district.
After losing to a dead guy, perhaps Romanov will reconsider her political career.
Despite notices at the polling places informing voters that the candidate is deceased, he still won in a landslide.
Since Hof can’t serve, county commissioners will fill the seat, slotting in another Republican for the two-year term.

