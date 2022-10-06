Dead & Company confirms dates for 2023 farewell trek, The Final Tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

Last month, Dead & Company announced that they were planning to launch a 2023 tour that would be their last trek ever, and now, the Grateful Dead spinoff group has unveiled the dates for the outing.

The 27-date U.S. outing, appropriately dubbed The Final Tour, will kick off with a May 19-20 stand at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles and is plotted out through a July 14-15 engagement at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. The band also will play multiple shows in several other cities, including Saratoga Springs, New York; New York City; Boulder, Colorado; and George, Washington.

Each concert will feature Dead & Company performing two sets of music from the Grateful Dead’s expansive catalog.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local time via DeadandCompany.com. A fan presale will begin Wednesday, October 12 at 12 p.m. local time. Advanced presale registration is available now at Seated.com.

Special VIP and travel packages will also go on sale on October 12 and can be purchased at DeadandCompany.100xhospitality.com.

While on the farewell trek, the band will continue its sustainability partnership with the nonprofit organization REVERB. They’ve committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program while also encouraging fans to take action to help the environment.

Formed in 2015, Dead & Company features Grateful Dead alums Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with popular singer/guitarist John Mayer, ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Their most recent tour was last year.

A 2023 edition of the band’s Playing in the Sand destination festival is set to take place in Riviera Cancún, Mexico from January 14 to January 17.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.