Dead & Company launches charity sweepstakes for VIP tickets to Cornell show

Dead & Company is set to play Cornell University’s Barton Hall on May 8, as previously reported, and now they are giving fans a chance to win a VIP experience at the very special show.

The band has launched a Fandiem sweepstakes: The winner and a guest will nab two VIP Pit tickets to the concert, along with early entry into Barton Hall. They also get admission to the Cornell ’23 VIP reception the night before, which features a special photo exhibit. The prize also includes a limited event poster, an on-site experience concierge, roundtrip airfare to Ithaca, New York, and two-night hotel accommodations.

Proceeds from the sweepstakes, as well as the concert, benefit MusiCares and The Cornell 2030 Project. The deadline to enter is April 25.

The new Cornell show coincides with the 46th anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s infamous May 8, 1977, Barton Hall concert, which was a legendary band bootleg before officially being released in May 2017. In 2012, a soundboard recording of the show was chosen by the Library of Congress for the National Recording Registry.

