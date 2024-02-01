Dead & Company release details of ‘Dead Forever – Live at Sphere’ Las Vegas residency

Courtesy Sphere Entertainment

Dead & Company have now released all the details of their upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The band will do 18 shows over six consecutive weeks, starting May 16.

The shows, which run through June 22, feature the group playing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each weekend. According to a press release, the shows will feature “never-before-seen visual storytelling” from the band, and each weekend’s three performances will have a different setlist.

Fans can now register for the presale, which starts February 5 at 10 a.m. PT. The general on-sale starts Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $145, inclusive of taxes and fees.

VIP and hotel packages are available at deadforever.vibee.com starting February 2 at 10 a.m. All VIP package holders will receive priority entry to something called the Dead & Company Fan Portal, which will be located at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Here are the Dead & Company – Dead Forever – Live at Sphere dates:

Thursday, May 16; Friday, May 17; Saturday, May 18

Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; Sunday, May 26

Thursday, May 30; Friday, May 31; Saturday, June 1

Thursday, June 6; Friday, June 7; Saturday, June 8

Thursday, June 13; Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15

Thursday, June 20; Friday, June 21; Saturday, June 22

