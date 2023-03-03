Dead & Company to commemorate 46th anniversary of infamous Cornell show with new concert

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Dead & Company has added a very special show to their final tour. Earlier this week the band started teasing a May 8 concert, with what appeared to be the Cornell University logo with the Grateful Dead lightening bolt, leading to speculation they were going to be doing a show at the school. Well, now they’ve confirmed the gig.

“There’s a lot of excitement brewing about what’s to come at Cornell University,” Dead & Company shared on Instagram. “Yes – it’s true – Dead & Company will be playing a benefit concert at @CornellUniversity!”

The “very special show” will take place at Barton Hall, with proceeds benefiting MusiCares and The Cornell 2030 Project. Only a limited number of tickets will be available for the show, and so far there’s no word on when they’ll go on sale.

The new Cornell show coincides with the 46th anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s infamous May 8, 1977, Barton Hall concert, which was a legendary band bootleg before officially being released in May 2017. In 2012, a soundboard recording of the show was chosen by the Library of Congress for the National Recording Registry.

