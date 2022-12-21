Dead & Company to stream Playing in the Sand festival

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Dead & Company will be heading to Mexico next month for their annual Playing in the Sand festival, and now fans who can’t make it across the border will be able to enjoy the show.

The band just announced that the festival, set for January 14 to 17 in Riviera, Cancun, will be livestreamed on Nugs.net.

Fans can purchase tickets for individual shows, as well as a four-show package, which includes three Dead & Company performances and one performance, on January 15, of opener Goose.

This year’s Playing in the Sand will be the last for Dead & Company, who previously revealed that their upcoming summer tour will be their last. The summer tour is set to kick off May 19 in Los Angeles, California.

