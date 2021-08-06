Dead & Company’s August and September tour dates available for livestream via nugs.net

Credit: Danny Clinch

Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company are set to continue their long strange trip with a new U.S. tour that kicks off later this month, and the nugs.net concert-streaming service will be offering livestreams of all 18 of the band’s shows scheduled through September.

Streams of the concerts, spanning from an August 16 performance in Raleigh, North Carolina, through a September 18 show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, will be available in the HD and 4K formats. Visit LiveDead.co for more information.

An interesting feature of the Dead & Company livestreams will be a virtual experience hosted by Grateful Dead experts Gary Lambert and David Gans, who will take part in a live conversation via Zoom during set breaks at each show.

Dead & Company features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, as well as singer/guitarist John Mayer, ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge, and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

The group’s 2021 tour is scheduled though an October 29-31 stand at Los Angles’ famed Hollywood Bowl.

Here’s a full list of shows that are available for livestream:

8/16 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/18 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8/20 — New York, NY, Citi Field

8/21 — Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

8/23 — Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/25 — Darien, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/27 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/28 — Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

9/2 — Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

9/3 — Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

9/5 — Hartford, CT, The Xfinity Theatre

9/7 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

9/10 — Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/11 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

9/13 — Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/15 — Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

9/17 — Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

9/18 — Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

