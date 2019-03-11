Deadliest Catch’s “Time Bandit” Up For Sale!

If you’re thinking about getting into the business of catching crab, a vessel from the hit show Deadliest Catch is up for sale. I think it would be pretty cool to have it pull into a marina here in Palm Beach!

The Time Bandit, which debuted on the show’s second season, is now for sale for $2.88 million.

The FV Time Bandit is a commercial crab fishing vessel co-captained by brothers Johnathan and Andy Hillstrand. It’s a 113-foot house aft boat owned by the Hillstrand brothers that was designed by the Hillstrands’ father.

The vessel, which was built in 1991 and can hold either 175,000 pounds of crab or 365,000 pounds of salmon.

The boat is being sold because Neil Hillstrand is going through a divorce and has agreed to give his ex-wife $10,000 if the boat gets sold.

Do you think that someone will buy the boat? Are you a fan of Deadliest Catch? Do you think you could brave the seas and catch fish on one of these boats?