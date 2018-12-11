Deadly Wreck Closes Sawgrass Expressway During Morning Rush

One person is dead and five others are injured after the crash which happened in the southbound lanes of Sawgrass Expressway before Commercial Boulevard in Coral Springs.

One victim was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.
That person died at the hospital. Two other people were seriously hurt.

Another three victims had minor injuries. There’s no word on what caused the crash.
The crash investigation closed all the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway during the morning commute. They reopened around 9:30 a.m.

