Dean Lewis announces new North American tour dates

Dean Lewis is hitting the road again.
The singer has announced dates for his A Place We Knew North American tour. He’ll make 21 stops across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off August 6 in Minneapolis and wrapping October 2 in Los Angeles.
Dean will also be playing some festival dates this summer, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco.
Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale May 3.
Here are the dates:
8/6 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
8/7 -- Kansas City, MO, Madrid Theatre & Cafe
8/9 -- Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre
8/13 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
8/14 -- Seattle, WA, Showbox
8/15 -- Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre
9/26 -- Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre
9/28 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues
9/30 -- Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
10/2 -- Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts
10/7 -- New York, NY, Webster Hall
10/10 -- Charlotte, NC, The Underground
10/11 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
10/12 -- New Orleans, LA, House of Blues
10/14 -- Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
10/15 -- Austin, TX, Emo's
10/16 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues
10/18 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
10/20 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues
10/23 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
