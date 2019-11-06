Deana Martin Hates That John Legend Changed The Lyrics To Her Dad’s Song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” And I Agree!

DEAN MARTIN’s daughter Deana Martin is definitely NOT a fan of JOHN LEGEND’s new version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, which makes the song more P.C. It’ll be on his new album, which will be out on Friday.

On a British talk show, Deana said she likes John, but she’s “absolutely” offended that he rewrote the lyrics.

She said, quote, “It’s absurd. I think what he’s done is, he’s stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser’s song and from my Dad. He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one. But don’t change the lyrics. It’s a classic, perfect song.”

What John Legend has done to it:

The fab original: