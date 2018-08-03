Dearly Beloved…Are You Ready For Purple Madness A Tribute To Prince TONIGHT at Mizner Park in Boca?!

I am so excited!! Anything to give me those Prince feels and I’m in! You’ve got to check out “Purple Madness” live tonight in Boca!

Summer in the City series promises a line-up of FREE tribute concerts, mixed with fun and games, from June 8th through August 11th at Downtown Boca’s Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real. Doors open one hour before each concert.

Blankets and chairs are welcome, but for your convenience, chairs will also be available to rent for $5.00.

Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool and use free parking at City Hall and the Boca Raton Library. Food and beverages will be available to purchase inside the venue. No outside food or beverages are allowed. All shows are rain or shine.

Summer in the City sponsors include Downtown Boca Raton and the City of Boca Raton.

FAQs:

Bring your own chair or blanket, chairs will also be for rent ($5 cash only)

Outside food, beverage, and pets are not permitted

For venue FAQs : https://www.myboca.us/1035/FAQs

TICKETS:

Free and Open to the Public

Full Summer Series Line Up