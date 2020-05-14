Dearly Beloved….Tonight….9PM….Prince And The Revolution: Live

As a reminder today is Thursday and as you juggle working from home, homeschooling, and home workouts, make an appointment to check out these live streams with your favorite drink in hand.

The estate of Prince and YouTube will host “Prince and The Revolution: Live” The concert that originally took place on March 30, 1985, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y, will be relieved.

Scenes from the concert were featured in Prince’s movie, “Purple Rain,” as he sings the title track and other hits, “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Delirious,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Darling Nikki,” and “When Doves Cry.” The live stream starts at 9 PM EST with a live Q&A with Revolution drummer Bobby Z starting at 8 PM EST.

The stream will air for three days to give you ample time to watch it.

Where: On Prince’s YouTube Channel: Watch the preshow here, and the concert here.

What was your favorite Prince concert performance?

