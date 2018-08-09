Margot Kidder, who played the iconic role of Lois Lane in “Superman,” was found dead by a friend in her Montana home on May 13. She was 69. Kidder’s family made the announcement after the coroner in Park County, Montana said on Wednesday that Kidder “died as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose.”

Kidder had battled mental illness for a long time. She attempted suicide when she was 14 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1988. Kidder was often addicted to drugs and alcohol and was even homeless at one point. Kidder continued to act until her death with her last credited acting project going to The Neighborhood in 2017.

The post Death of ‘Superman’ Star Margot Kidder Confirmed as Suicide appeared first on 850 WFTL.