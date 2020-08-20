“Death On The Nile” Gets First Trailer

New movies intended for theaters are back on our radar. The first trailer for Death On The Nile was released on Wednesday. The murder mystery based on Agatha Cristie’s novel picks up after 2017’s Murder On The Orient Express. Kenneth Branagh returns as Detective Hercule Poirot. The all-star cast includes Gal Gadot, Leticia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Benning, Russell Brand, and more. Death On The Nile is scheduled to debut in theaters on October 23rd. What is your favorite murder mystery movie?