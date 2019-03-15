Death Toll Rises In NZ Mosque Attack

49 killed in mass shootings in New Zealand at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers and it was all live-streamed on Facebook
Police Commissioner Mike Bush says the vast majority of the victims were killed at one mosque in Christchurch.
One man has already been charged with murder in connection with the shootings.
At least 48 other people were injured in the attacks, which happened during Friday prayers.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the shootings a terror attack. It’s the biggest massacre in New Zealand in 30 years.

Just before the shootings, one of the alleged attackers posted a link to a manifesto that was filled with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim ideas.

