A new documentary is coming out about the dark side of the Magic Kingdom.
Jeff Tremaine, the director of “Jackass,” is producing ‘Stolen Kingdom,’ which will show a side of Disney World many have never have seen.
The documentary tells the story of “the 30-year history of wrongdoing and debauchery at Walt Disney World Resort, and how it led to the theft of an audio-animatronic valued at almost 500-thousand dollars on the black market.”
So far there’s no word on a premiere date or where the film will debut.
Beth
By Beth |
Debauchery In The Magic Kingdom
