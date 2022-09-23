Debauchery In The Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 22: A view of the entrance of Walt Disney World on March 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Employees are staging a company-wide walkout today to protest Walt Disney Co.’s response to controversial legislation passed in Florida known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

A new documentary is coming out about the dark side of the Magic Kingdom.

Jeff Tremaine, the director of “Jackass,” is producing ‘Stolen Kingdom,’ which will show a side of Disney World many have never have seen.

The documentary tells the story of “the 30-year history of wrongdoing and debauchery at Walt Disney World Resort, and how it led to the theft of an audio-animatronic valued at almost 500-thousand dollars on the black market.”

So far there’s no word on a premiere date or where the film will debut.

