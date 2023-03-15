Debbie Harry reissuing her debut solo album, ‘KooKoo’

Chrysalis Records

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry is revisiting her 1981 debut solo album, KooKoo, with a brand new reissue.

The 2023 deluxe edition of the album will be released May 5 on double 180g crystal clear vinyl, and will include a bonus 12-inch disc with extended versions and remixes of tunes. Only 6,000 copies of the reissue will be available worldwide, and they will include a reproduction Chris Stein art print and will come in a special lenticular-effect sleeve.

KooKoo, produced by Chic’s Nile Rogers and Bernard Edwards, was originally released July 27, 1981. It peaked at 25 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA.

The KooKoo 2023 deluxe edition is available for preorder now.

