Debut album from Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell side band The Dirty Knobs now due in November

BMG

Founding Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell‘s longtime side project The Dirty Knobs originally were supposed to release their debut album, Wreckless Abandon, back in March, but the record’s arrival was postponed until September because of health issues that Mike was experiencing. Well, the album now has a new release date…November 20.

Wreckless Abandon can be pre-ordered now, and will be available on CD, vinyl LP and digitally. Special bundles featuring a Dirty Knobs t-shirt can be purchased at the band’s official online store.

To promote the album, an animated trailer narrated by Machete actor Danny Trejo has been posted at Campbell’s YouTube channel. The clip features cartoon likenesses of Mike and his band mates performing on a runaway locomotive through various landscapes.

Trejo says in a voice-over, “Few rock ‘n’ roll bands have the power to reach into your soul and give it a good shake, but The Dirty Knobs can, and they will, with Wreckless Abandon, their debut LP.”

He adds, “With the first guitar slash, the Knobs remind you that there was a time when feeling alienated was venerated. Rock ‘n’ roll has become dangerous again!”

As previously reported, Wreckless Abandon includes guest contributions from country star Chris Stapleton and Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench. The album’s title track was released as an advance single digitally back in January, and a music video for the tune also debuted at that time.

Meanwhile, the band had been slated to launch a U.S. tour in September, but the trek has been postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new kickoff date is September 8, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s the Wreckless Abandon track list:

“Wreckless Abandon”

“Pistol Packin’ Mama” — featuring Chris Stapleton

“Sugar”

“Southern Boy”

“I Still Love You”

“Irish Girl”

“F*** That Guy”

“Don’t Knock the Boogie”

“Don’t Wait”

“Anna Lee”

“Aw Honey”

“Loaded Gun”

“Don’t Knock the Boogie (Coda)”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.