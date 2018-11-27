Decomposing Bodies Discovered in Florida Home

Authorities in Orlando, Florida are currently investigating after they found two decomposing bodies in a home that belonged to a mother and her autistic son.

The bodies were discovered Monday after a neighbor called police and complained of a suspicious smell coming from the home.

When authorities arrived,  they discovered a handwritten note warning them that there were hazardous chemicals inside, however, when investigators were finally able to enter the home they did not find any hazardous materials. They did however, find two bodies in an advanced state of decomposition in a bedroom.

Neighbors told reporters that a mother and her autistic son, however, police were not able to confirm their identities or the cause of death due to the state of the bodies.

The incident is still under investigation.

