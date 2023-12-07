Def Leppard and Journey team for co-headlining summer tour

Photo by Ross Halfin

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a huge co-headlining tour next summer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands, who previously toured together in 2018, will be playing stadiums across the country alongside fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick on select dates.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour,” Journey shares. “No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!”

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott notes the combination of these bands “makes for an amazing night of music.”

“We shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves,” he shares.

The tour is set to kick off July 6 in St. Louis. It will feature stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, New York’s Citifield, Boston’s Fenway Park, San Francisco’s Oracle Park and more, before wrapping September 8 in Denver, Colorado.

A Citi presale for tickets kicks off Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. ET, with the general onsale happening Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at journeymusic.com and defleppard.com.

