Def Leppard and ZZ Top's joint 20/20 Vision Tour canceled due to COVID pandemic

Courtesy of Live Nation Entertainment

The COVID-19 pandemic has poured some salt on Def Leppard‘s plans for the 20/20 Vision Tour, a joint fall U.S. trek with ZZ Top. According to a message from both bands, the outing has been canceled “out of caution for our fans and crew.”

The note adds, “Our collective safety is most important at this time. We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing you soon.”

The 20/20 Vision Tour had been mapped out from a September 21 concert in Albany, New York, through an October 18 show in Spokane, Washington.

Fans who purchased tickets for the trek can get refunds at the point of purchase. For more information, visit LiveNationEntertainment.com/TicketRefund/.

Def Leppard’s next scheduled shows will be part of the band’s postponed package trek The Stadium Tour, which also features Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. That’s now slated to kick off on June 19, 2021, in Nashville.

ZZ Top’s confirmed itinerary includes a pair of late-November 2020 concerts in Oklahoma and Louisiana, an April 2021 Las Vegas residency, and a spring 2021 tour of Canada with Cheap Trick.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.